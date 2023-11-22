Twin Falls man dies in Highway 93 crash

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash on Highway 93.

The accident happened at 4 p.m., at milepost 58 in Jerome County.

Idaho State Police say a 65-year-old man was headed south when he overcorrected and drove back off the right shoulder.

The trailer tipped on its side and detached from the power unit. The power unit came to rest up-right.

The driver was air-lifted to the hospital where he later died.

The highway was not blocked and Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

