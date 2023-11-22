Twin Falls murder suspects caught after driving recklessly, eluding Boise Police

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After filing paperwork to obtain court records with Ada County, we learned how the Boise Police Department arrested the two 18-year-old Twin Falls murder suspects, Mi’Quavis Taylor and Kaden Thomson.

Last Friday, November 17, a woman called 911 to report a white Ford F-150 driving recklessly in downtown Boise around midnight.

According to court records, an officer in the area spotted the truck and the driver fled at a high rate of speed. After making several turns, the truck crashed into a concrete pillar on Jefferson Street, between 12th and 13th Street and the two individuals fled on foot.

The officer located Taylor first, hiding underneath a row of buses.

He came out and the officer discovered he had a warrant out of Twin Falls for aggravated battery.

He was arrested at 12:11 a.m.

Taylor told police he was the passenger and that his “friend” Kaden, was the driver and Kaden had a warrant out for murder out of Twin Falls.

While Taylor said he was wanted for a shooting, also out of Twin Falls.

Thomson was located near the crash scene and denied being in the truck.

But between Taylor’s statements and probable cause, officers determined that Thomson was the driver.

He was arrested at 12:15 a.m.

The truck was confirmed to be stolen out of Twin Falls and towed away for evidence.

Both of the men have preliminary hearings slated for November 30 in Boise.

