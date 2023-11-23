Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

Canyon Ridge’s Maddie Bland signs to play volleyball at Utah Valley University

She trades in her crimson and silver in high school, for the green and white at her new home, as a Wolverine.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge’s Maddie Bland has committed to Utah Valley University, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing volleyball.

She trades in her crimson and silver in high school, for the green and white at her new home, as a Wolverine.

During her years with the Riverhawks, she’s been a Great Basin first and second all-conference selection, as well as being named to the second-team all-state team.

She also competed this year in the senior all-star game.

Now joining the team at Utah Valley, Bland said it was the coaching staff’s interest in her as a person and not just an athlete, that made her choose to be a Wolverine.

“You can tell really that they care about you as a person and don’t want you just for your athletic ability, but they really want to get to know you,” Bland said. “When I signed, I texted them and they responded ‘welcome to the family’, and that they were excited to have me. They are so kind and awesome.”

Along with her high school diploma, she will graduate from Canyon Ridge with her associate degree in biology.

At Utah Valley, she wants to pursue a bachelor’s in environmental science, where one day, she would love to work for the National Park Service.

She credits her seventh-grade science teacher Mr. McFarland for giving her the inspiration to pursue that type of career field.

“He was just so awesome, and I was like ‘man I want to do this, this is so cool’. “I’ve never met a scientist that wasn’t the most interesting person I’ve ever talked to,” Bland said. “I just really think that field is so interesting and that’s something I want to do.”

Whether it’s on the volleyball court or out in the forests, KMVT and the community are excited to watch Bland in her future endeavors with Utah Valley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
Burley man walking on HWY 50 near Kimberly dies after being struck by vehicle.
Man walking on HWY 50 dies after being struck by vehicle early Monday morning
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

The Golden Eagle guard was fantastic over three games during the weekend, averaging over 16.5...
Golden Eagles’ Jaylon Johnson named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week
The Valley Vikings girls' basketball team (1-3) hosted the Oakley Hornets (3-0) Tuesday night...
Oakley girls basketball routes Valley; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores
The Oakley Hornets headline the list as senior Bry Severe was named conference MVP and Brennan...
1AD1 Snake River All-Conference football teams announced; Monday Idaho prep scores
The Declo Hornets squared off with the West Side Pirates Friday Night in the D2 Milk Bowl.
Declo football head coach proud of senior leadership in 2023