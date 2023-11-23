Canyon Ridge’s Maddie Bland signs to play volleyball at Utah Valley University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge’s Maddie Bland has committed to Utah Valley University, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing volleyball.

She trades in her crimson and silver in high school, for the green and white at her new home, as a Wolverine.

During her years with the Riverhawks, she’s been a Great Basin first and second all-conference selection, as well as being named to the second-team all-state team.

She also competed this year in the senior all-star game.

Now joining the team at Utah Valley, Bland said it was the coaching staff’s interest in her as a person and not just an athlete, that made her choose to be a Wolverine.

“You can tell really that they care about you as a person and don’t want you just for your athletic ability, but they really want to get to know you,” Bland said. “When I signed, I texted them and they responded ‘welcome to the family’, and that they were excited to have me. They are so kind and awesome.”

Along with her high school diploma, she will graduate from Canyon Ridge with her associate degree in biology.

At Utah Valley, she wants to pursue a bachelor’s in environmental science, where one day, she would love to work for the National Park Service.

She credits her seventh-grade science teacher Mr. McFarland for giving her the inspiration to pursue that type of career field.

“He was just so awesome, and I was like ‘man I want to do this, this is so cool’. “I’ve never met a scientist that wasn’t the most interesting person I’ve ever talked to,” Bland said. “I just really think that field is so interesting and that’s something I want to do.”

Whether it’s on the volleyball court or out in the forests, KMVT and the community are excited to watch Bland in her future endeavors with Utah Valley.

