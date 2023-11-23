ISP and area sheriff’s offices will be patrolling heavily through the holiday weekend.

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the rest of this week and through this weekend, law enforcement agencies across southern Idaho are uniting for the surge in holiday travel and their focus will be ensuring road safety.

The Idaho State Police is partnering with the Minidoka County, Cassia County, Gooding County, and Jerome County Sheriff’s Offices, and are conducting high-visibility and aggressive driving patrols on major highways and roadways throughout the Magic Valley. Law enforcement agencies will proactively enforce traffic regulations to deter aggressive driving behaviors.

As part of this concerted effort, all travelers are urged to prioritize safety. Always wear your seatbelt, adhere to posted speed limits, and obey traffic control devices. In 2022 the Idaho Transportation Department reported over 4,000 crashes in the Magic Valley in, with a staggering 122 occurring during Thanksgiving Week alone.

Some of these incidents resulted in serious injuries or fatalities and highlights the need for drivers to pay attention to the roadways.

Also, with the change in the weather, drivers are urged to use caution and to slow down if they encounter slick and snowy roads.

