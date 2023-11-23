Nicholas James and Athena Miller appear back in court for the alleged murder of Robert Driesel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nicholas James and Athena miller appeared back in court in Gooding County early Wednesday morning of November 21st. However, Judge Casey Robinson continued the hearing due to a witness no longer being available to take the stand.

On May 15th of this year, Athena miller reported her boyfriend, Roger Driesel missing. Driesel’s body was later found on May 27th with multiple gunshot wounds under a large blue tarp near a shop in Gooding County.

Reports say that Miller allegedly asked James, her supposed nephew, to shoot Dreisel because she claimed he was abusing her. James also submitted a written statement saying that he allegedly shot Driesel out of self-defense and that he didn’t mean to kill him.

Both Miller and James are being charged with felony murder, felony grand theft, two counts of felony evidence destruction, and misdemeanor false information provided to an officer.

Their next hearing is scheduled for December 15th at 1:15pm at the Gooding County Fifth District Court.

