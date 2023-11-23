Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

Nicholas James and Athena Miller appear back in court for the alleged murder of Robert Driesel

By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nicholas James and Athena miller appeared back in court in Gooding County early Wednesday morning of November 21st. However, Judge Casey Robinson continued the hearing due to a witness no longer being available to take the stand.

On May 15th of this year, Athena miller reported her boyfriend, Roger Driesel missing. Driesel’s body was later found on May 27th with multiple gunshot wounds under a large blue tarp near a shop in Gooding County.

Reports say that Miller allegedly asked James, her supposed nephew, to shoot Dreisel because she claimed he was abusing her. James also submitted a written statement saying that he allegedly shot Driesel out of self-defense and that he didn’t mean to kill him.

Both Miller and James are being charged with felony murder, felony grand theft, two counts of felony evidence destruction, and misdemeanor false information provided to an officer.

Their next hearing is scheduled for December 15th at 1:15pm at the Gooding County Fifth District Court.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Twin Falls resident Freddy Rodriguez was shot five times, according to the Ada County Coroner.
Latest on Capri Drive murder
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police and area law enforcement are teaming up to enforce traffic laws over holiday...
ISP and area sheriff’s offices will be patrolling heavily through the holiday weekend.
Wednesday evening's online weather update {11/22/2023}