The 51 Tunnels that saved Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —“So many times, in life we do things and there are consequences which we do not anticipate. And the question is, how do we deal with those consequences,” Professor Emeritus of History at the College of Southern Idaho Dr. Jim Gentry said.

It’s hard to imagine Twin Falls without its farmland, but before Milner Dam was completed on November 15, 1904, this was exactly the case with the first major agricultural project in the area finished the land was able to be used for farming, and shortly after unforeseen problems would arise.

“They were pouring a lot of water out on those fields the first few years. And they were very surprised that aquifers started coming up about 25 feet per year.” Former General Manager of the Twin Falls Canal Company Brian Olmstead said.

Then in 1911 a new problem arose instead of not having enough water, there was too much.

“There began to be a problem of seepage, and that is the water not going down to the lava rock and the clay soil preventing it,” Dr. Gentry said.

By 1913 about 500 acres of land was rendered unusable, but what caused this seepage problem? It was the land itself when it formed.

“Twin Falls in the Magic Valley looks pretty flat, but it’s a slightly irregular surface, so it has some topography to it. It’s just really subtle. And of course, the regional low point is the river. That’s where all the water ultimately moves towards.” Author of Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho Shawn Willsey explained.

The slight slope of the land coupled with the hard basalt rock caused the water to not be able to drain into the Snake River fast enough meaning it was coming back up into the fields it was meant to help, and the Twin Falls Canal Company knew they had to act.

“Initially the idea was that they would go and dig ditches and then would run the water through tile drains and that would take care of it,” Dr. Gentry explained.

This idea in theory would’ve made it so the water drained into the Snake River faster, but this plan didn’t work for multiple reasons, the first was the slope of the land that caused the seepage problem in the first place, the second was that the tile drains were hard to maintain.

“Every other method they tried with tiles up near the surface, tree roots got in them, tractors plowed them up…” Mr. Olmstead said.

After trial and error, the Twin Falls Canal Company threw a hail Mary.

“They tried blasting into the canyon wall and a lot of water started coming out,” Mr. Olmstead said.

Seeing the water coming out of the wall in Rock Creek Canyon gave them a new idea to work around the many problems of the tiles.

“And the idea was if the ditch didn’t have enough slope on it, then if you had tunnels, you’d have lots and lots of slope, and that would solve that problem,” Dr. Gentry said.

This plan was a huge success, and the fields began to drain, but there was more to be done and in 1924 the first of a total 51 tunnels that now exist throughout Twin Falls County had begun, and progress on this was slow and costly.

“So, you could only drill about 2 to 3 feet with those hand power drills and fill them full of dynamite…You know, if they get 100 feet in a month, it was a pretty darn good month of tunnel building,” Mr. Olmstead explained.

“…The amount of money that would have been in 1924 is so different from right now that we’re looking at well over $1,000,000…” Dr. Gentry speaking about how much the tunnels would’ve cost.

As they dug more and more of these tunnels, they noticed some positive unintended consequences.

“The water was coming out at 58 degrees, which is just ideal for raising fish, and so even now today, they continue to grow fish and using water from these various tunnels.” Dr. Gentry said while explaining some of the unintended positive consequences.

The digging of the tunnels lasted until 1951 when they finished the 51st tunnel. Without these tunnels, Twin Falls would look completely different. If you want a deeper dive into each of the 51 tunnels you can purchase Dr. Gentry’s book “The 51 Tunnels that Saved Twin Falls” at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center or at the Twin Falls Canal Company.

