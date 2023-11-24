Air St. Luke’s paramedic says it’s special to help the community where he was raised

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Isaac Baker’s journey to become a flight paramedic started in Twin Falls at the College of Southern Idaho in the Emergency Medical Services Program

“You have to have a few years on the ground of being a paramedic before you can get into the flight,” said Baker.

When a call comes into Air St. Luke’s the entire crew knows time is of the essence and they must be prepared for anything.

“You don’t know what you’re going to do today, you never have a set schedule, it’s nothing like it is the day before. So, the unknown is part of the appeal of it,” said Baker.

He said one of the challenges of working as a flight paramedic is the limited space in the helicopter, but that is what also makes the team truly come together.

“We are a close-knit team, we’re more of a family and we work really well together, and you have work really well together,” Baker said.

For Baker, being able to help and serve the community he was raised in adds a special element to the job.

“Grew up in this community so, it’s always nice to be able to help out people in our community, not only patients but also other people going through school and stuff like that,” said Baker.

Baker said when they are out on a call, he doesn’t look at it as saving lives, but as their duty and their opportunity to serve the people and do their job.

He said he sometimes needs to pinch himself when he realizes what he gets to do for a living.

“It’s hard to realize sometimes, like, yeah this is my job, I get paid to do this, to fly around and see these amazing areas,” said Baker. “So, I didn’t know half of the areas around here, and I grew up here, so until I started flying and actually see it from the air.”

Baker not only saves people from the air but on the ground as well as a member of the Magic Valley Paramedics and the Special Operations Rescue Team, saving people in places other first responders can’t get to in Southern Idaho’s unique landscape.

“The way we’ve been able to join the rescue team with Air St. Luke’s has been amazing for being able to continue to help people out,” Baker said.

