Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

Air St. Luke’s provide flight nurses with life saving equipment while in the air

“We can take care of a newborn all the way to a 115-year-old if we have someone lucky enough to be that old.”
Air St. Luke's provide flight nurses with life saving equipment
Air St. Luke's provide flight nurses with life saving equipment(Layne Rabe | KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:47 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2010, Cheryl Bice joined Air St. Luke’s as a flight nurse and says she has been blessed ever since.

In the air a flight nurse practices very independently, different than a nurse in the hospital or ER. Bice says a flight nurse has a 300-page standing order to determine a patient’s needs in the air that a nurse in the ER does not have.

Bice said Air St. Luke’s not only provides the best patient care, but equipment as well.

“Well, I fly the best aircraft in aviation, in my opinion. I don’t think we could have a better aircraft getting me home safely to my family every day,” said Bice

She said the fuel capacity, weight capacity, room for crew, and ability to land in rough terrain allow it to go where others cannot.

Bice said one of the key things that makes Air St. Luke’s unique in saving lives is they carry whole blood on board.

“Whole blood has every element of blood products that you can give, it has your platelets, your plasma, your red blood cells, everything that makes up your blood is whole blood and that’s what we can give to our trauma patients,” said Bice.

Air St. Luke’s has state-of-the-art equipment allowing them to start everything that can be done in an ICU or ER in the air.

“We can take care of a newborn all the way to a 115-year-old, if we have someone lucky enough to be that old,” said Bice.

Bice said in the confines of a helicopter, it requires every member to work together and that creates a special bond.

She said the team is not only in the air, but the support staff on the ground like her supervisor, who she can call if there was a call that troubled her.

“It’s a team concept, and I wouldn’t work for an organization that wouldn’t allow that,” said Bice.

Bice said ensuring everyone comes home is the ultimate goal, and being able to do that in Southern Idaho makes it so much more special.

“There’s nothing better than flying over the Sawtooths, there truly isn’t, it’s just beautiful. And I’m born and raised here, so to get to see it from my angle, those are treasures I get to cherish forever,” said Bice.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93

Latest News

The lodge has hosted the free meal since 2011 as a way to give back to the community.
Rupert's Elks Lodge surpasses goal in turkey donations
Winter weather brings an increased chance of wildlife near roadways and neighborhoods
The race started at 9 a.m. with 835 people registered to run.
More than 800 participate in the Mini-Cassia tradition
Region IV Development Association looking for public comment