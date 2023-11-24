Air St. Luke’s provide flight nurses with life saving equipment while in the air

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2010, Cheryl Bice joined Air St. Luke’s as a flight nurse and says she has been blessed ever since.

In the air a flight nurse practices very independently, different than a nurse in the hospital or ER. Bice says a flight nurse has a 300-page standing order to determine a patient’s needs in the air that a nurse in the ER does not have.

Bice said Air St. Luke’s not only provides the best patient care, but equipment as well.

“Well, I fly the best aircraft in aviation, in my opinion. I don’t think we could have a better aircraft getting me home safely to my family every day,” said Bice

She said the fuel capacity, weight capacity, room for crew, and ability to land in rough terrain allow it to go where others cannot.

Bice said one of the key things that makes Air St. Luke’s unique in saving lives is they carry whole blood on board.

“Whole blood has every element of blood products that you can give, it has your platelets, your plasma, your red blood cells, everything that makes up your blood is whole blood and that’s what we can give to our trauma patients,” said Bice.

Air St. Luke’s has state-of-the-art equipment allowing them to start everything that can be done in an ICU or ER in the air.

“We can take care of a newborn all the way to a 115-year-old, if we have someone lucky enough to be that old,” said Bice.

Bice said in the confines of a helicopter, it requires every member to work together and that creates a special bond.

She said the team is not only in the air, but the support staff on the ground like her supervisor, who she can call if there was a call that troubled her.

“It’s a team concept, and I wouldn’t work for an organization that wouldn’t allow that,” said Bice.

Bice said ensuring everyone comes home is the ultimate goal, and being able to do that in Southern Idaho makes it so much more special.

“There’s nothing better than flying over the Sawtooths, there truly isn’t, it’s just beautiful. And I’m born and raised here, so to get to see it from my angle, those are treasures I get to cherish forever,” said Bice.

