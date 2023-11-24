Brock released from Jerome County custody for recovery program in Boise

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the suspects charged in the death of William “Bill” Eakin, 84, of Jerome has been granted furlough through the court and allowed to enroll in a drug treatment program in Boise.

According to court documents obtained by KMVT, 42-year-old Erika Brock was granted furlough through Jerome County on Tuesday, November 21st and transferred to Moonlight Mountain Recovery in Boise for a period not to exceed 60 days.

According to the documents, Brock was released from custody of the Jerome County Jail on Wednesday, November 22nd and transported to the Jerome County Probation Office to have an ankle monitor placed on her, then was transported to the recovery program in Boise.

5th District Judge Stacey Depew wrote in the Amended Order for Furlough that Brock must remain in compliance with the terms of the recovery program throughout her furlough and that the court will set a status hearing in approximately four weeks to discuss Brock’s ongoing custody status.

Brock also has a preliminary hearing set for January 11, 2023 in front of Judge Depew; she is charged with accessory to the felony crime of first-degree murder, destruction of evidence and grand theft in connection to the murder of Eakin.

Meanwhile, Brock’s co-defendant, 32-year-old Kevin Kuintzle has a status conference regarding charges in this case, set for December 20th at the Jerome County Courthouse. He remains in custody without bond. As we have reported, Kuintzle has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of destruction or concealment of evidence, burglary, and grand theft.

Eakin was found at his home on Bob Barton Road, shot in the head while he was sleeping on September 17, 2023, by Jerome County Sheriff Deputies after neighbors called for a welfare check after not seeing him for a couple of days.

