Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

Christmas City U.S.A. and the Christmas magic it bring to the community

Christmas City U.S.A. and the Christmas magic it bring to the community
Christmas City U.S.A. and the Christmas magic it bring to the community(KMVT-NEWS)
By Mai Orue
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With Thanksgiving Day behind us, the Christmas season has come upon Rupert, also known as Christmas City U.S.A.

The first event of the Christmas season is Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation’s Caring and Charing Gala Luncheon and Christmas Tree Festival, where the Rupert Civic Gym turns into a magical place with trees decorated in ornaments.

Individuals and businesses alike decorate and donate the trees which are aglow with different themes like The Grinch and Harry Potter.

These trees are the main event at the civic center, and the Executive Director of Minidoka Memorial’s Health Care Foundation explains the Annual Caring and Sharing event.

“The kickoff for caring and sharing always starts with our Gala celebrations, and that’s when people get to see the trees for the very first time,” Hanks said. “The doors are locked until 11am, and when the doors are unlocked, people come in, they buy things and as you can see, we’ve had a great turnout today.”

To cap off the spirit of the season, the streets and the Rupert Square are lined with large decorative Christmas emblems, as the community comes together to celebrate the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93

Latest News

Brock, 42, of Heyburn granted 60-day furlough to attend recovery program in Boise per Judge...
Brock released from Jerome County custody for recovery program in Boise
Air St. Luke's Paramedic Isaac Baker performs safety checks on their helicopter
Air St. Luke’s paramedic says it’s special to help the community where he was raised
Jerome School District Office
Jerome School District considering moving to a four-day school week
Magic Valley Paramedics call volume is up 26 percent from this time last year. At this time...
Fit and Well: Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team gets new rescue truck