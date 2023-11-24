Christmas City U.S.A. and the Christmas magic it bring to the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With Thanksgiving Day behind us, the Christmas season has come upon Rupert, also known as Christmas City U.S.A.

The first event of the Christmas season is Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation’s Caring and Charing Gala Luncheon and Christmas Tree Festival, where the Rupert Civic Gym turns into a magical place with trees decorated in ornaments.

Individuals and businesses alike decorate and donate the trees which are aglow with different themes like The Grinch and Harry Potter.

These trees are the main event at the civic center, and the Executive Director of Minidoka Memorial’s Health Care Foundation explains the Annual Caring and Sharing event.

“The kickoff for caring and sharing always starts with our Gala celebrations, and that’s when people get to see the trees for the very first time,” Hanks said. “The doors are locked until 11am, and when the doors are unlocked, people come in, they buy things and as you can see, we’ve had a great turnout today.”

To cap off the spirit of the season, the streets and the Rupert Square are lined with large decorative Christmas emblems, as the community comes together to celebrate the holiday season.

