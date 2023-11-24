College of Southern Idaho celebrates Thanksgiving with the 2023 Turkey Trot or Walk

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho held its annual Turkey Trot with the addition of snow.

CSI celebrated Thanksgiving with the 2023 5K Trot or Walk, starting at 9 am.

People came in dressed up in their festive costumes, celebrating the holidays and some even brought their pets.

Inside the Expo Center, there was a check-in line and there was also a line for some free swag items to commemorate the day.

Even with the snow, many people showed up for the trot.

“The funds, the donations go to support the Presidential leaders program so they can use that for scholarships, program activities, and different needs for the students,” a volunteer explained.

The CSI Turkey Trot shows the true spirit of Thanksgiving by the Twin Falls community giving back.

