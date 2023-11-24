CSI’s Medical Assisting Program is looking for more Cohorts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho’s Medical Assisting Program is looking for more Cohorts.

To explain what the Medical Assisting Program is we were joined on Rise and Shine by the Professor of the program, Kara Mahannah.

She explained the benefits and career outlook of the program.

For more information click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.