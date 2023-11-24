A deadbolt saves Shoshone residents from attempted break-ins

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It was a normal morning for Kristine Ward, until she opened the door and noticed someone tried to break into her home in the middle of the night.

She didn’t see or hear a thing, the only evidence was a two-foot crack on her door frame, a shoe print on the door and the screen door was wide open.

“When I went to walk out my door at 7:30 in the morning to start my car, the hinge that was on my door frame fell off and there was a two-foot crack going up and down my frame that someone tried to kick my door open,” Ward explained.

To her surprise, her house wasn’t the only one someone tried to break into. Law enforcement said two blocks from her home, someone else’s house was a target.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, these two houses had deadbolts, which saved them.

“Make sure the doors are locked if somebody sees something call us a lot of people see something and at the moment they don’t think about it call us no matter what,” Sheriff King said.

These tips are not only for Shoshone residents but for everyone to stay safe during the holidays.

