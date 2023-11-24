Advertise with Us
Fit and Well: Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team gets new rescue truck

Magic Valley Paramedics call volume is up 26 percent from this time last year. At this time...
By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Team, also known as SORT, have been without a truck for the last two years and were working out of an old, retired ambulance truck for the time being. Within the last few weeks, the rescue team received a new truck, thanks to various donations and donors from the community.

“About two years ago our old rescue truck was in an accident and due to supply chain, phoning and insurance issues it became really difficult to replace it and get a new one. With lots of help of St. Lukes, Twin Falls County, Magic Valley Health Foundation, Guild Mortgage, Jonathan Cocks is a base jumper that did a fundraiser for us at our paramedic’s soiree-- we were finally able to get this cool new rescue truck,” said SORT Field Supervisor, Chad Smith.

The new truck is specially set up for rope rescues and getting people in and out of the canyon. It carries all of the rescue team’s specialized equipment that’s needed to get people out of areas that aren’t accessible by normal methods. According to the field supervisor, the truck is a huge upgrade from the old rescue truck.

Everyone on the Magic Valley Rescue Team is an EMT or a paramedic. Their goal is to get to an injured patient in under 10 minutes to treat them and then rescue them. Magic Valley Paramedics complete at least 20 rescues a year.

