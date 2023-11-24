Jerome School District considering moving to a four-day school week

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 97 school districts across Idaho have four day school weeks, and the Jerome School District is the next one to consider moving to a four day week.

The Jerome School District began looking at a four day school week about two years ago, by surveying the community.

At that time, the Jerome School Board did not proceed with that four day school week option.

This year, the idea was brought up again, after the community questioned the school district and board about it.

A committee was formed in the district to survey the committee, speak with other districts and get more information on what this would look like for the Jerome School District.

“Doctor Charlton, our superintendent did go to a four day school conference from the University of Oregon, after coming back from that conference he was pretty energized and excited about learning that sometimes it has helped reduce behavior issues, helped with teacher recruitment and retention, attendance, all things that every district in Idaho, or probably around the world is struggling with right now,” said Kim Lickley, the federal programs director.

Surveys were sent out to the community and those results have showed everything from parents worried about what their children will do on that extra day because both parents have to work to afford all the bills, and some people are excited to have an extra day with their families.

“We’ve heard everything, we’ve heard the full gambit, we definitely have some parents and community members who are against it, they know that Jerome has a unique population of students, coming from households, low income, second language learners, special Ed students, all of them are concerned that those students need that 5th day, to the other half that are very much in favor, value that it may help with all of the things we mentioned earlier, as well as give them more opportunity to be with their families,” said Lickley.

It is unknown when the four day week would start if approved by the board.

On November 28, the Jerome School Board will be discussing this during their monthly meeting, which begins at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting.

It is unknown if a decision will be made during this meeting, or if they will just hear the results of the surveys.

