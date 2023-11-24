Region IV Development Association looking for public comment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Region IV Development Association is looking for the public’s comments and opinions on their updated comprehensive development strategy.

Region IV Development Association is an economic development district, and part of that designation is creating a comprehensive economic strategy.

Over the past 18 months, they have been updating the information, making it more relevant to the community and leaders, as well as adding in some pictures that demonstrate the area.

Now, they are looking for the public to comment on the plan, and share what they think about the updates.

“The idea is this, is helping us identify our strengths and our weaknesses, and it’s identifying a regional plan for economic development growth, for attracting new businesses, for helping our businesses expand, to helping create a better quality of life for our residents,” said Dr. Michele McFarlane, the community development planner at Region IV.

They are having an open house at the Region IV Development Office on November 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., if people want to stop by and view the document.

They can also comment online via this website.

