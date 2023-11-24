Advertise with Us
Rupert Elks Lodge holds annual Thanksgiving community dinner

The Elks Lodge in Rupert hosted a delayed Veteran's Day brunch(KMVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:38 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Elks Lodge in Rupert held its annual Thanksgiving community dinner.

The lodge has hosted the free community meal since 2011 as a way to give back to the community and make sure even those that can’t afford a Thanksgiving meal at home, can come and enjoy one for free. All food provided was because of the help of donations from businesses like Conrad Bischoff, McDonalds locally owned by the Kyle Family, and many others.

“So this is our 12th year doing this, we sent over 300 orders and were feeding around 1200 to 1300 people,” said lodge member, Cameron Weeks. “It’s a place to gather around, if you don’t have a place to go, bring your family here.”

Prior to the dinner, the lodge’s goal was to collect 150 turkeys to serve the community.

All extra turkeys will be donated to the Burley and Rupert Senior Centers

