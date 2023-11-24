Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Thank You Farmers!

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday is Thanksgiving, and it’s a perfect time to look back and give thanks for all that our Idaho farmers have done this year in this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

The Magic Valley’s farmers have been hard at work all year long supplying the state, and in some cases the world, with the crops grown right here in the Gem State.

Obviously, potatoes are king, but other crops as well as livestock farming also play a huge role in the economy of Idaho.

Idaho’s crop farmers work countless hours in the fields to harvest everything from those famous Idaho potatoes to fruits like watermelon. The livestock farmers raise almost everything from beef to trout.

Idaho’s farmers are also always looking to help their local communities.

“My goal here too is not necessarily as a small farmer to supply the world, but rather to concentrate on the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valleys. Supplying my local friends here with a product that they can know is good, healthy and pure,” said Jeff Koehn, owner of Koehn Trout Farms in Buhl.

For the farmers in Idaho, quality of crop is at the top of the list when it comes to the most important part of the job, with quantity following closely behind.

This drive to have the best crop is something that keeps many men and women in the agriculture field for life, including second generation farmer Brian Hansen of Hansen Farms in Rupert.

“It’s something that I love to do, it’s a huge part of who I am. I think there’s things that define us as individuals and farming for me is one of those things,” Hansen said.

This Thanksgiving, if you are spending time with family or friends and potentially eating some Idaho mashed potatoes with your turkey, be sure to think about the farmers that worked all year long to help provide you and your loved ones with at least some of the dishes in your Thanksgiving feast!

