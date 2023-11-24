Advertise with Us
West Minico Middle School hosts 18th annual turkey trot

West Minico Middle School
West Minico Middle School(Nicholas Snider)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:41 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Thanksgiving holiday marks the 18th annual Turkey Trot at West Minico Middle School, where everyone in the community comes together to complete a 5K run throughout Minidoka County.

The race started a 9 a.m. with 835 people registered to run. The race usually lasts for about an hour. Even kids as young as the age of two can participate in the trot, but at their own pace.

Food and business vendors were present to service those in attendance. The event also included different activities outside of the 5K run for people to participate in, such as push-up contests and the best beard contest.

“We started this turkey trot because we wanted to bring our neighborhood together, so we intended to invite some neighbors and friends and have a little fun run, but so many came our first year, that we decided to keep it going every year. We decided to bring it to a bigger venue so the whole community could participate,” said Race Director, Tosha Stapelman.

The top three finishers in each category got a medal and a prize pack. One of the top three winners, Brian Muir, placed second for the men’s master division. This is his 6th year participating in the turkey trot.

“It’s just a very fun event, and there’s a lot of people in the community that turn out. It helps me start my day off right and make better food decisions during the day because I don’t want to ruin my run,” said Muir.

All proceeds made from the race will be donated to the Volunteer West End Fire and Rescue in Paul, and to the senior centers in Burley and Rupert.

