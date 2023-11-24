Winter weather brings an increased chance of wildlife near roadways and neighborhoods

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather is getting colder and the snow is starting to fly, many animals will be coming down from their summer ranges to their winter ranges.

That means people will need to be more vigilant on the roads, especially near dusk and dawn, as the animals will be near major roadways and in cities.

Deer, elk, and pronghorn will be seen potentially crossing the roadways, especially along Highways 20, 47 and 75 in this region.

Miranda Reinson, a regional wildlife biologist says, to be cautious and diligent, and if you do happen to hit the animal, there are a few things you should do.

“But if you do happen to collide with an animal, make sure that if you do stop and pull off to the side of the road, you’re completely off the roadway, and if the animal is injured in any way letting your local enforcement know,” Reinson explained. “We don’t want that animal still on the roadway, but we do have a salvage rule in Idaho, so you are able to collect that animal and consume it if you so choose, what we ask you to do with that is fill out a salvage report and try to report that accident,” Reinson added.

There are also a few things you can do to deter the animals from coming into your yard, things such as locking your garbage cans, and putting away any bird feeders, as they will encourage the animals to come into your yard.

“We do have evergreen trees and a lot of landscaping trees are evergreen trees, so they are going to see that green, and Yew is one of those things that we have seen in the Wood River Valley that has is detrimental to our animals, it’s poisonous, it does cause mortality, so making sure you are getting rid of those as well,” said Reinson.

If you have any questions, you can always contact the local fish and game office, and they will help you identify what trees are in your yard.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.