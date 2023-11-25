Advertise with Us
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos hosted Air Force in a pivotal game in the Mountain West Conference.

A win for the Broncos would almost certainly book themselves a spot in the Mountain West Championship game.

The Broncos led 10-3 after a quarter and a half, then running back Ashton Jeanty arrived on the scene.

Jeanty took a 75-yard screen pass to the house and the Broncos gained the momentum.

He followed up with a 50-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

The Broncos would go on for the 27-19 win.

If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the championship game next Saturday, December 2.

If San Jose State wins, it comes down to computer-generated rankings between the three. The Broncos are likely to be favored over the Spartans in that situation.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

