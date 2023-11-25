Advertise with Us
CSI Lady Golden Eagles lose first home game in over 2.5 years Friday night

The No. 8 ranked College of Southern Idaho Lady Golden Eagles hosted Northeastern Junior College Friday night.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:13 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 8 ranked College of Southern Idaho Lady Golden Eagles (7-2) hosted Northeastern Junior College (9-1) Friday night in the Rob Green Classic.

The game went back and forth all the way to the end of the fourth quarter.

CSI trailed by two with the final seconds expiring in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles had an inbounds play with a chance to tie or win the game.

The ball was passed to Makeili Ika as she got near the paint and put up a floater but couldn’t convert.

Northeastern came away with the 55-53 win.

CSI struggled to get their shots in, shooting 28.2 percent from the floor and 13.3 percent.

Kaylee Headrick had a game-high in both 16 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double. Jayden McNeal added 15 points.

The loss marked the end of a 40-game home streak for the Lady Golden Eagles, as it was their first loss since March 2021.

CSI is back in action Saturday at 5:00 p.m. as they host Central Wyoming College.

