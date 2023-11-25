Advertise with Us
CSI men’s basketball win third straight game Friday night

Asim Jones scored a career-high 27 points on a phenomenal 76 percent shooting from the floor.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:54 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 21 ranked College of Southern Idaho men’s Golden Eagles (7-3) were in action Friday night in the Rob Green Classic.

CSI welcomed in Nebraska Western Community College.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 19, but lost a grasp on the lead, as in the second half as Nebraska Western cut it to two.

Thanks to strong defensive play including three steals in the final minutes, the Golden Eagles prevailed for a 75-68 win.

It marked the third straight for the Golden Eagles and the longest of the young season.

It wasn’t just the defensive performances that stuck out, as sophomore guard Asim Jones had the hot hand.

Jones scored a career-high 27 points on a phenomenal 76 percent shooting from the floor.

He told KMVT, that the Golden Eagles have been working hard on practice, and they saw something to exploit Friday night.

“We show up practicing every day, competing against each other and making each other better,” Jones said. “Our plan tonight (Friday) was to have many ball screens, and see how they would guard us, and they played bad.”

Sophomore guard Jaylon Johnson was also in double figures with 16 points.

Shahid Muhammad recorded ten rebounds, nine points, and six blocks in a monster defensive game.

CSI is back in action Saturday against Northeastern Junior College at 7:00 p.m.

