Twin Falls holds its 32nd annual Christmas in the nighttime sky event

31 Nights of Lights

Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky
Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky(KMVT/KSVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 32nd annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event was held in Twin Falls Friday evening at Kimberly Nurseries.

As some may say, this event is magical because people from all over come to participate in the spirit of giving. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky doubles as a donation drive for Toys for Tots because admission into the event was an unwrapped gift for kids ages newborn to 16 years old.

Last year the event coordinators were able to gather more than 2,000 gifts and the goal for this year was to collect just as many or more.

KMVT caught up with the Toys for Tots Coordinator, Paul Johnson, to find out more information for those who missed the donation drive.

“Dave the coordinator of this [Christmas in the Nighttime Sky] program says to just simply go to Christmas in the Nighttime Sky [website]-- you can donate there, or you can donate-- we have places 8 counties wide and just got to ToysforTots.org,” said Johnson.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy free chili, potato dinners and beverages, along with a nice bonfire. Any leftover food will be donated to the Jerome Senior Center over the weekend.

To make a donation for a child in need, visit toys4tots.org and Christmas in the Nighttime Sky website.

