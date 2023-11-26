CSI men’s basketball drops final game of holiday tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball team failed to extend their winning streak to four games after a 81-73 loss to Northeastern Junior College on Saturday night.

Asim Jones led the team in scoring once again with a 20-point game and Walker Timme and Jaylon Johnson put up 13 and 10 respectively.

The men will have a week off next weekend before heading to Ottumwa, Iowa for another two day tournament on December 8 and 9.

