CSI women’s basketball closes out holiday weekend with win

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s women’s basketball team rebounded from their first home loss in two-and-a-half years on Friday night and snapped a two game losing streak with a 85-68 win over Central Wyoming on Saturday evening.

CSI had four players reach double figures as Jayden McNeal lead in scoring with 13, Jamisyn Heaton and Taylor Johnson recorded 12 and 10 points off the bench respectively and Kaylee Headrick also reached the 10-point mark.

CSI will head to Western Nebraska for another two games this upcoming weekend.

