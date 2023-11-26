Advertise with Us
Kimberly boy’s basketball defeats Wendell in opener in Salt Lake City

The two squads traveled to the home of the Utah Jazz to open the season.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho high school boys basketball season got underway this afternoon outside of state lines as both Kimberly and Wendell headed to Salt Lake City to open the season on the court of the Utah Jazz.

The Wendell Trojans held a 13 point halftime lead, but a solid third quarter and second half overall proved to be the difference in the close 63-58 win for Kimberly who will be making the trip back to Idaho with the victory.

Each team will hit the road for their next games, first on Tuesday Wendell heads to Melba and on Wednesday Kimberly will be in Wood River.

