Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency

A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child was...
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child was riding in collided with a police pickup responding to an emergency situation on Saturday.(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A child died over the weekend after the car in which she was riding in collided with a police pickup truck that was responding to an emergency.

The crash happened at about 9:58 p.m. Saturday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said.

A sergeant from the Auburndale Police Department was responding in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, with lights and sirens in emergency mode, to help a Polk County deputy involved in a physical altercation with a suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

A blue 2016 Kia sedan had been stopped at an intersection for a red light.

Witnesses said that when the light changed to green for northbound lanes, traffic remained stopped for the approaching police vehicle.

The driver of the Kia told detectives that she heard the sirens but began to drive the car into the intersection because the vehicle next to her had moved forward.

The Kia crossed into the path of the police truck, and the two vehicles collided.

The police sergeant was not injured, but the Kia driver was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken wrist.

The child riding in the rear seat was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, but seat belt usage by the child is still being investigated, officials said.

Authorities said no criminal charges are anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing.

In Florida, state law requires children age 5 and younger to be “secured properly in a crash-tested, federally approved child restraint device,” according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon
Burley man walking on HWY 50 near Kimberly dies after being struck by vehicle.
Man walking on HWY 50 dies after being struck by vehicle early Monday morning

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at...
As Trump’s fraud trial eyes his sweeping financial reports, executive says they’re not done anymore
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning