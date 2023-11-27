Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

Adopt a Highway Program helps keep Idaho’s roads clear of trash and debris

Adopt a Highway
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Transportation Department’s Adopt a Highway Program keeps Idaho’s roadways cleaner and safer.

Through the Adopt a Highway Program, businesses, individuals, families, or organizations are able to pick a two mile stretch of one of Idaho’s highways to adopt.

Once they do, they are responsible for that section and must volunteer at least once a year to keep that section clear of any trash or debris.

There are more than 1,000 volunteers across the state, and they have just picked up a total of 1,000 tons of trash and debris through this program total.

“It’s a great way to keep roadways safe, clean, debris move off that, it also allows, it frees up time from different individuals from the Transportation Department having to work and do that, so it’s kind of a win win in both ways,” said Jesse Gwin, the public information officer with ITD.

They are always looking for more people and businesses to adopt sections of Idaho highways.

For more information on how to do that, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon
Burley man walking on HWY 50 near Kimberly dies after being struck by vehicle.
Man walking on HWY 50 dies after being struck by vehicle early Monday morning

Latest News

Snowy sidewalk in Twin Falls
The snow is here and the city of Twin Falls is reminding residents it’s their responsibility to keep sidewalks clear
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Twin Falls County Sheriff releases statement on increased crime in the Twin Falls community
Twin Falls County Sheriff releases statement on increased crime in the Twin Falls community