Adopt a Highway Program helps keep Idaho’s roads clear of trash and debris

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Transportation Department’s Adopt a Highway Program keeps Idaho’s roadways cleaner and safer.

Through the Adopt a Highway Program, businesses, individuals, families, or organizations are able to pick a two mile stretch of one of Idaho’s highways to adopt.

Once they do, they are responsible for that section and must volunteer at least once a year to keep that section clear of any trash or debris.

There are more than 1,000 volunteers across the state, and they have just picked up a total of 1,000 tons of trash and debris through this program total.

“It’s a great way to keep roadways safe, clean, debris move off that, it also allows, it frees up time from different individuals from the Transportation Department having to work and do that, so it’s kind of a win win in both ways,” said Jesse Gwin, the public information officer with ITD.

They are always looking for more people and businesses to adopt sections of Idaho highways.

For more information on how to do that, visit this link.

