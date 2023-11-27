Battle4BraggingRights returns for a second year on #GivingTuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This giving Tuesday you can help support organizations that give back to those that give up everything to serve our country.

The second annual Battle for Bragging Rights is a competition between the four military relief societies to see which one can raise the most money in a single day.

Last year the four, which is made up of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Air Force Aid Society, Army Emergency Relief and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, raised nearly $1.25 million dollars.

Lockheed Martin donated matching funds up to one million dollars and will again this year as part of the giving Tuesday competition.

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society President and CEO Lt. General Robert Ruark says, “it’s a friendly competition that started two years ago and in my opinion it’s based upon that fact that all of us work together jointly in uniform and outside the uniform, too. and we do things that are just so good for this nation and the exponential power of us getting together and even as a non profit working jointly.”

The non-profits help with unexpected expenses for active and veteran service members. Service specific clients can receive zero interest loans, grants and disaster assistance to name a few.

During this battle the biggest winners are those that are or have served this country and need some help to make ends meet.

“The people who win are of course are mostly those young families with children that are facing the challenges of basic living expenses and emergencies that happen and just the basic challenges of going through life and raising a young family on what can be a very modest salary,” says Lt. General Ruark.

To take part in the battle visit battle4braggingrights.com this Tuesday and donate.

