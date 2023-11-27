Boise State football set for Mountain West championship game clash with UNLV

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos football team is packing their bags for Sin City because they are Mountain West championship game bound.

The Broncos were announced as one of the two teams heading to the championship game earlier Sunday morning after a three-way tie between BSU, the San Jose State Spartans and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Rebels. All teams were 6-2 in conference play.

By way of three separate computer tiebreakers the Broncos and Rebels were awarded the championship game berths with SJSU just missing out.

The Rebels did have the tiebreaker over Boise and because the teams did not play head-to-head this season, UNLV will host the Mountain West championship game this Saturday at noon at Allegiant Stadium.

The Broncos are heading to their sixth Mountain West championship game in the last seven years and second in a row.

BSU will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to Fresno State and win their first Mountain West title since 2019.

