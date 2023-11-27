Advertise with Us
Boise State men’s basketball goes cold in loss to Butler

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State men’s basketball team fell to the Butler Bulldogs, 70-56, in the final game of the ESPN Events Invitational Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

This game wasn’t pretty for the Broncos, especially shooting the ball, as the BSU team shot a measly 21 of 65 from the field, good for only 32.3%.

Butler on the other hand shot 29 of 56 from the floor for a 51.8% clip. Additionally, a 15-0 run in the early stages of the second half proved to be more than enough for the Bulldogs.

Pierre Brooks led the way for Butler with 25 points including four three pointers and shot over 50% himself. Boise’s leading scorer was junior forward Tyson Degenhart who finished with 12 points.

BSU finishes their Florida trip 1-2 after Saturday night’s win over Virginia Commonwealth University and Friday’s loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Up next the Broncos will take on an NCAA tournament team from last season, the Saint Mary’s University Gaels, on Friday night at home.

