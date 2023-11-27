Hruza, Shirley Mae

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Shirley Mae Hruza, 83, of Minidoka, passed away Friday, November 17, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center, in Pocatello.

Shirley was born October 22, 1940, to Dee and Mae Bowers Mahler, in Rupert, Idaho. She attended school at Pioneer, Lincoln, and Rupert Junior High, and graduated from MInico High School. After graduating she married Eugene Hruza on September 16, 1959, at First Pentecostal Church in Rupert, Idaho. They had two children whom they raised on the farm in southern Blaine County.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Eugene; a daughter, Cindy; son, Carey (Paula); grandsons, Case (Jillee) and Jake (Hayli); and great-grandsons, Caxton and Asher.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 1, at Grace Community Church, located at 100 N. Meridian Rd., in Rupert, with Pastor Travis Turner officiating. Family and friends will be received at the Church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

