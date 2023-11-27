Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office in northern Idaho has reported that human remains were discovered Monday morning, November 27, 2028.

KCSO along with the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office responded to a remote area of Timber Ridge Road, located between Spirit Lake and Twin Lake north of Rathdrum at 9:48am, after receiving a call from a group of hunters who were on their private property and located the remains.

According to the press release, the remains appeared to have been there for many months, and at this time the identity of the remains and cause of death are still unknown.

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said that they will be releasing more information as the investigation progresses.

