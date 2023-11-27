Advertise with Us
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident(KMVT-TV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police Troopers had a portion of Interstate 84 closed this morning to assist Idaho Power crews with an incident that occurred during the morning commute.

According to the department’s social media page X, formerly known as Twitter, the incident occurred at around 8am near milepost 184 westbound.

Idaho Power reports that line interference caused an outage to about 197 residents in the Eden, Hazelton and Hunt areas.

They estimate that power should be restored by about 12:30 Monday afternoon.

