Knights of Columbus, give back to the community with coats

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Knights of Columbus hosted a coat giveaway today from 10 am till 2 pm at the Guadalupe Center in Twin Falls.

The Knights started this project, coats for kids, about 14 years ago and the goal is to provide for the community.

This program lets the knights buy coats and donate it to families who are in need.

The Knights had coats ranging from children to adults.

Dave Ellingsen, member of the Knights of Columbus 1416, explains a little more about their mission hosting this event, “we’ve given out a million coats nationwide and our council is participating in it, we’ve got 96 coats that are bardn new and we’d like to give out to people that need it.”

Today the Knights gave out 26 coats in total.

The remainder of the coats will be given out to La Posada on 4th street, by Tuesday, where people can come and get their winter coat.

