Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

Knights of Columbus, give back to the community with coats

By Mai Orue
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Knights of Columbus hosted a coat giveaway today from 10 am till 2 pm at the Guadalupe Center in Twin Falls.

The Knights started this project, coats for kids, about 14 years ago and the goal is to provide for the community.

This program lets the knights buy coats and donate it to families who are in need.

The Knights had coats ranging from children to adults.

Dave Ellingsen, member of the Knights of Columbus 1416, explains a little more about their mission hosting this event, “we’ve given out a million coats nationwide and our council is participating in it, we’ve got 96 coats that are bardn new and we’d like to give out to people that need it.”

Today the Knights gave out 26 coats in total.

The remainder of the coats will be given out to La Posada on 4th street, by Tuesday, where people can come and get their winter coat.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon
Burley man walking on HWY 50 near Kimberly dies after being struck by vehicle.
Man walking on HWY 50 dies after being struck by vehicle early Monday morning

Latest News

Idaho State Police and area law enforcement are teaming up to enforce traffic laws over holiday...
Winter Driving campaign combines multiple agencies
File
#Battle4BraggingRights returns for a second year on #GivingTuesday
Sunday evening's online weather update {11/26/2023}
Saturday evening's online weather update {11/25/2023}