Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome City Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire early Sunday morning, When they arrived flames were coming from the windows with heavy fire and thick smoke.

The occupants of the home got out safely with minor injuries, according to a social media post from the department.

Investigators from Jerome City Fire Department and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was due to overheating of a lithium battery for a radio-controlled car that caused a chemical reaction and the battery caught on fire.

The blaze gutted the single-family home.

The Jerome police department would like to remind everyone how important it is to have working smoke alarms.

If you do not have any, please contact the department and they can help provide them for your home.

Also, if you are ever in a fire, once you have made it out safely, please do not go back in for any reason. They were assisted by the Jerome Police Department-Idaho,

Magic Valley Paramedics, SIRCOMM dispatchers, and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office for their assistance.

