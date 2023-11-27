Advertise with Us
The snow is here and the city of Twin Falls is reminding residents it’s their responsibility to keep sidewalks clear

“We’re asking people not to throw snow or ice, or anything into the roadways, or any debris either, especially this time of year.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the first big snowfall of the year the city of Twin Falls reminds residents to be good neighbors and clear their sidewalks.

City spokesperson Josh Palmer said it is the residents’s responsibility to shovel the snow off walkways around their homes.

Palmer said the city will clear the sidewalks in town however, in residential it’s the public’s duty.

He said the city typically does not issue citations for not clearing walkways, but they will contact the property owner to remind them it is their responsibility.

He said it is easy to throw snow into the roadway when shoveling, but that is not the correct way to clear sidewalks.

“We’re asking people not to throw snow or ice, or anything into the roadways, or any debris either, especially this time of year snow and ice going into those streets or those gutters,” said Palmer. “What happens is it does melt a little bit, but it freezes generally before it can fully melt away and it clogs or pugs up those storm drains and that’s when we can also have isolated flooding. We really need those storm drains to be open so we can clear the water out.”

He said the best place to put snow is on your lawn.

