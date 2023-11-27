Snowball, Jacob ‘Jake’ Wes

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Jacob ‘Jake’ Wes Snowball, age 45, passed away at his home in Wendell Idaho on November 20, 2023, due to recent health issues.

Jake was born on June 30, 1978, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Roxanne and Harold Snowball. He was raised and educated in Boise, Idaho.

He married Miel McCurdy and had two daughters, Allana and Paytin. After growing apart, years later, he married Nicole Snowball and eventually moved to Wendell, Idaho. Jake loved the slower pace of life that Wendell provided, as well as the more rural setting that allowed him to go fishing whenever he wanted. Jake lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. He had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jake was loved by many and will be missed by everyone that knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole Russell-Snowball, his two daughters, Allana Snowball and Paytin Snowball, his father, Harold (Nora) Snowball, his dad, Don ‘pops’ (Kim) Gunner, his siblings, Juanita (Frank) Castellanos, Bobbyjo Edwardsen, Brianna (Ross) McReynolds, Alyson Gunner, Gavin Gunner, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his four beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Roxanne Gunner.

A Celebration of life will be held at The Hummingbird House, located at 125 7th Ave West in Gooding, Idaho, at 2:00 pm on December 2, 2023.

