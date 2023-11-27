Twin Falls native Kennedi Evans helps lead Hawai’i to NCAA Volleyball Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls native Kennedi Evans helped lead her Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine volleyball team to a Big West Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament berth.

The 2018 Twin Falls High School graduate started her career at the University of Utah before transferring to Hawai’i for the 2022 season.

This year as a redshirt senior, Evans was named to the All-Big West second team as a middle blocker and was named the Rainbow Wahine’s most improved player in 2023.

Evans recorded 173 total kills on the season for a .300 hitting percentage to go along with her 81 blocks.

The Rainbow Wahine will take on the seventh-seeded Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon and if they win, they will face the winner of second-seeded University of Oregon and Southeastern Louisiana University on Friday.

