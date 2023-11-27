Advertise with Us
Winter Driving campaign combines multiple agencies

Idaho State Police and area law enforcement are teaming up to enforce traffic laws over holiday weekend and expect record travel numbers.(KMVT)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Now that we’ve had the first snow event of the season it’s a good time to remember your winter driving skills before we see more winter weather.

Idaho State Police, Idaho Transportation Department, law enforcement and public safety agencies around the state are kicking off their winter driving safety campaign. The focus is to remind motorists to slow down and use caution-especially during the winter months.

Drivers should remember that when temperatures are in the 30s they can encounter icy roads.Especially over bridges and overpasses that freeze first. White out conditions can occur quickly and that can pose even more dangers, especially to snow plow drivers.

Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes says, “With blowing snow or things that reduce your visibility that is a really good time to slow down and be mindful of what you cannot see. that is one of the main problems that we’re having with our snowplow trucks.”

Every year ITD has snow plows hit in accidents that could’ve been prevented. It poses an increased danger to plow drivers when motorists don’t abide by the rules when passing plows.

“It could be a snowplow with a wing out to the side, it could be a large truck, or it could be a small car. you don’t know if you can’t see. please take extra time and be more patient,” said Stokes.

Winter driving conditions are often unpredictable and treacherous and caused more that 16 thousand accidents between October 2021 and April 2022 according to ISP.

Agencies will continue to roll out winter driving reminders and increased patrols during this campaign.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

