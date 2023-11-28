Advertise with Us
BLM reminds public of the rules regarding dispersed camping

By Elizabeth Hadley
Nov. 27, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is seeing an increase in overstaying on public land.

Dispersed camping means that a person or family is spending time on public land away from any developed recreation areas.

But, dispersed camping does have rules attached to it.

You can stay in one spot for 14 days within a 28 days consecutive time frame, but after 14 days, you need to move, and you need to move at least 25 air miles away from where you were.

The BLM says they are seeing a lot of overstaying on public land, and want the public to understand the rules, as officers do patrol the dispersed camping areas.

“When our law enforcement officers do notice that there has been an overstay on public lands, they try to contact that individual, let them know what the rules are on dispersed camping, and then you know of course distribute a warning if it leads to that, if the behavior continues, it could be a Class A misdemeanor, and that could include jail time or a $1,000 fine,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, a BLM, Twin Falls District Public Affairs Specialist.

You must be cognizant of picking up after yourself as well.

They are seeing it more and more.

They see this in all three of the field offices, Shoshone, Jarbidge, and Burley.

