Christmas City, USA starts celebrating the Christmas holiday

With Thanksgiving Day behind us, the Christmas season has come upon Rupert, also known as Christmas City U.S.A.
By Mai Orue
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:12 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With Thanksgiving over, the Christmas season has come upon Rupert, also known as Christmas City, USA.

The Rupert Square created a winter wonderland for the community.

Little shops were lined up, with various goodies for yourself or to give as gifts.

In the middle of it all was a skating rink where families could skate and enjoy themselves this Christmas holiday.

The event that kicked off the Christmas activities was the Gala Luncheon and Christmas Tree Festival.

The volunteers turned Rupert’s Civic Center into a magical place, with trees decorated in ornaments giving them a different glow.

Themes like the Grinch, Harry Potter and gingerbread houses were being sold.

The Civic Center felt merry with all the Christmas decorations.

Tammy Hanks explained why Christmas is different in Christmas City than anywhere else, “It’s the people, it is absolutely the people that live here and open their hearts, their wallets, their time, their energy to help make things like this happen and doesn’t get any better, it really doesn’t.”

The Rupert community came together buying the trees and decorations to support the rest of the community.

That evening Santa made a visit to town to turn on the Christmas lights, officially starting the Christmas season.

“I think one of the big reasons is that we have a community that pulls together. I mean no matter what opportunities we have to gather as such, everybody pulls together and makes it a big event and it is such a special event for us, Christmas City USA, because everybody is decorating the community and decorating the trees and doing all kinds of fun stuff, there’s just a lot of community spirit here,” a volunteer from the Christmas lighting said.

The community was celebrating the start of the holiday which makes their town unique.

More events are planned throughout the month on the square in Rupert, click on community events on this website for more information.

