Cold dog! What to do with your pets in the wintertime

Bring them inside or leave them out? The answer is not as black-and-white as it seems.
Idaho does not have a law against leaving pets outside in the winter as long as they have...
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As temperatures start to plummet for the winter season the Jerome Animal Shelter is reminding people to make sure your pet can handle the cold.

Temperatures in the Magic Valley have been reaching the single digits the past few nights and some pet owners are leaving their furry friends out in the cold rather than inviting them in for the night. What should pet owners do in this situation?

“It depends on the breed. The first responsibility for any pet owner is to do the research on the breed that you have. If you have an English Bulldog yes, it is very important that that dog comes inside out of the weather and only goes outside to go to the bathroom,” said Brittney Howe, the City of Jerome Animal Shelter Technician.

Not all pets need to be treated with caution in this weather though. Some breeds find themselves in heaven when the white stuff begins to fall, and the temperatures start to drop.

“Obviously, Huskies yes, your Pyrenees, Anatolian Shepherds, some German Shepherd mixes are okay out in this weather. Anything with a double coat, those really, really thick coats usually prefer to be outside in this weather,” Howe said.

In terms of legality however, can you leave your pet outside overnight in the winter? Many US states have adopted laws regarding the safety of animals in extreme cold or warm temperatures. However, Idaho is not one of those states.

Instead, only three things need to be provided

“As long as an animal has food, water and shelter per the city and state code that is all the requirements that there is,” Howe said.

While it is not against Idaho law to keep your pet outdoors it is super important that you and your family are aware just how much cold your furry friends can take.

