Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

CSI men’s basketball drop out of NJCAA poll for the first time in two years

After going 1-1 over the weekend at the Rob Green Classic, the Golden Eagles dropped to an overall 7-4 record and didn’t make the NJCAA rankings this week.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idahos men’s basketball team found themselves in unfamiliar territory Monday afternoon.

After going 1-1 over the weekend at the Rob Green Classic, the Golden Eagles dropped to an overall 7-4 record and didn’t make the NJCAA rankings this week.

This is rare for the Golden Eagles, as it’s their first time absent from the poll since November 15, 2021, a little over two years ago.

That same season the Golden Eagles finished 24-9 and made the NJCAA National Tournament.

Sophomore guard Asim Jones said the team is getting better each day and relying heavily on their defense.

“We’re going at it in practice, competing against each other every day, building more chemistry with each other,” Jones said. “Our defense likes to stick together and doesn’t break off, never break off, just stick together.”

CSI beat Western Nebraska Community College Friday night before falling by eight to Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.

A substantial difference in game two was the three-point shooting.

The Golden Eagles made only two from beyond the arc, shooting a mere 12 percent.

Head coach Jeff Reinert told KMVT following the Friday win, that his team needs to stay within a hot rhythm, stemming from his second unit.

“We just got out of rhythm, and we just need to be better than that. We have a good bench, but it just didn’t go as well,” Reinert said. “Dale Griffin played well off the bench, he’s a freshman and has a bright future.”

Griffin scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench in the 75-68 win on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles will play five more non-conference games from starting December 8th to January 2nd before Scenic West play begins.

The Golden Eagles will open their first conference game with Salt Lake Community College on January 10th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

While many thought it was a down year for the Broncos, Boise State has proven through...
“Let’s bring this trophy back to Boise, Idaho,” interim coach Spencer Danielson fired up for championship game
Kennedi Evans and her Hawai'i teammates pose after winning the 2023 Big West Conference...
Twin Falls native Kennedi Evans helps lead Hawai’i to NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Boise State was defeated by Butler 70-56 in the final game of the ESPN Events Invitational.
Boise State men’s basketball goes cold in loss to Butler
The Boise State Broncos will take on the UNLV Rebels in the 2023 Mountain West championship game.
Boise State football set for Mountain West championship game clash with UNLV