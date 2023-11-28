CSI men’s basketball drop out of NJCAA poll for the first time in two years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idahos men’s basketball team found themselves in unfamiliar territory Monday afternoon.

After going 1-1 over the weekend at the Rob Green Classic, the Golden Eagles dropped to an overall 7-4 record and didn’t make the NJCAA rankings this week.

This is rare for the Golden Eagles, as it’s their first time absent from the poll since November 15, 2021, a little over two years ago.

That same season the Golden Eagles finished 24-9 and made the NJCAA National Tournament.

Sophomore guard Asim Jones said the team is getting better each day and relying heavily on their defense.

“We’re going at it in practice, competing against each other every day, building more chemistry with each other,” Jones said. “Our defense likes to stick together and doesn’t break off, never break off, just stick together.”

CSI beat Western Nebraska Community College Friday night before falling by eight to Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.

A substantial difference in game two was the three-point shooting.

The Golden Eagles made only two from beyond the arc, shooting a mere 12 percent.

Head coach Jeff Reinert told KMVT following the Friday win, that his team needs to stay within a hot rhythm, stemming from his second unit.

“We just got out of rhythm, and we just need to be better than that. We have a good bench, but it just didn’t go as well,” Reinert said. “Dale Griffin played well off the bench, he’s a freshman and has a bright future.”

Griffin scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench in the 75-68 win on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles will play five more non-conference games from starting December 8th to January 2nd before Scenic West play begins.

The Golden Eagles will open their first conference game with Salt Lake Community College on January 10th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.