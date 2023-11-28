Heiner, Sharon Louise May

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sharon Louise May Heiner, an 88-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Monday, November 27, 2023, at Home & Heart Assisted Living in Burley.

Sharon was born on August 15, 1935, to Clifton Alfred and Hazel Hammon May, in Rupert, Idaho. Except for living in Oregon for a few years, she grew up in Heyburn. Growing up on a farm as the oldest of six, she learned how to work at a young age. That work ethic stayed with her in every aspect of her life to the very end. Anything she did, she gave it her all.

After graduation from Heyburn High School, she married Hallie Kenneth Heiner in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on July 8, 1953. She worked various jobs to support Hallie while he earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and later, his master’s degree from New Mexico University. They eventually built a home in Paul, Idaho, where they raised their family.

Sharon was gifted at handwork and sewed clothing for her family, embroidered, learned to tole paint, refinished furniture and pieced and hand-quilted many quilts. She sold several quilts through Mormon Handicrafts in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was featured in the paper and won prizes for her quilts. Her homemaking skills were a blessing to her family. She kept a clean house, prepared delicious meals from scratch and started the tradition of hand-dipped chocolates at Christmas time.

Her greatest treasures were her children, grandchildren and her testimony of Jesus Christ. She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving in the Church brought her great pleasure. She served in all the women’s auxiliaries of the Church, but working in the Boise and Twin Falls temples with Hallie and teaching Primary children were by far her favorite.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hallie K. Heiner; her son, Kenneth Irwin Heiner, a grandson, Kenneth Icean Pollard; a daughter-in-law, Ann Clark Heiner; two sons-in-law, Eric Thomas Dibb, and Robert Vodraska; her parents; and a brother, Ronald C. May.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Linda) Heiner, Dyann (Steve) Blood, Nancy (Curtis) Johansen, Kristen Dibb, and Serina Vodraska; 17 beloved grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, LuDene Barnard, Linda (Kent) Scott, Bob (Sheryl) May, and Dave (Debi) May.

Sharon’s family expresses their sincere appreciation to Home & Heart Assisted Living – Linda Woodbury and staff, as well as Intermountain Home Health & Hospice.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 1st Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, where the family will greet family and friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.