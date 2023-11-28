Advertise with Us
The historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert is hosting “The Christmas Show” this weekend.

Christmas City, USA will be in the holiday spirit through New Year's Eve and this weekend the historic Wilson Theatre will host "The Christmas Show"
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On December 1st and 2nd the Wilson Theatre will host “The Christmas Show”, a Christmas variety show.

Tickets can be purchased on the Historic Wilson Theatre website.

To hear more about the show and other events happening in Rupert, or Christmas City USA, click the play button on the video above.

