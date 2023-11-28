IDHW grant investigation continues as Attorney General’s suit is dismissed by judge

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A petition filed against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by Attorney General Raúl Labrador was dismissed yesterday by a Fourth District Judge, but the investigation into the use and allocation of community partner grants continues.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Idaho Fourth Judicial District Judge Lynn Norton filed a final judgment in the case on Monday, which was the response to a request to set aside the civil investigation demand for Erika Rupp.

The cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the Idaho Attorney General’s Office could re-file if they choose. Rupp is a former employee of IDHW.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a petition against her in March, which claimed she played an integral role in the distribution of the Community Partner Grants Program.

IDHW responded by filing a lawsuit. Now, both have been dismissed.

The Idaho Legislature distributed $72 million of Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2021to address learning loss for children ages 5-13, but the attorney general’s office claims in court documents that more than $14 million of that money went to ineligible programs.

