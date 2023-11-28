Advertise with Us
IDHW grant investigation continues as Attorney General’s suit is dismissed by judge

Idaho Attorney General's civil suit against IDHW misuse of grant funding dismissed by Ada County Judge.
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A petition filed against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by Attorney General Raúl Labrador was dismissed yesterday by a Fourth District Judge, but the investigation into the use and allocation of community partner grants continues.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Idaho Fourth Judicial District Judge Lynn Norton filed a final judgment in the case on Monday, which was the response to a request to set aside the civil investigation demand for Erika Rupp.

The cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the Idaho Attorney General’s Office could re-file if they choose. Rupp is a former employee of IDHW.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a petition against her in March, which claimed she played an integral role in the distribution of the Community Partner Grants Program.

IDHW responded by filing a lawsuit. Now, both have been dismissed.

The Idaho Legislature distributed $72 million of Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2021to address learning loss for children ages 5-13, but the attorney general’s office claims in court documents that more than $14 million of that money went to ineligible programs.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

