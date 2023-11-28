“Let’s bring this trophy back to Boise, Idaho,” interim coach Spencer Danielson fired up for championship game

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a computer determination to settle a three-way tie in the Mountain West Conference, the Boise State Broncos will compete for a conference championship.

The results were announced Sunday morning that the Broncos would take on UNLV for the title.

The Broncos cemented their spot following their win on Friday against Air Force.

While many thought it was a down year for the Broncos, Boise State has proven through adversity and resilience that they are still contenders.

A strong reasoning could be linked with interim head coach Spencer Danielson who is 2-0 since taking the temporary helm of the program.

He told reporters Monday how fired up he was for his squad’s quick turnaround.

“I’m just so proud of our team in what they’ve been able to accomplish the past two weeks to find a way to get in this championship game and have a shot to go compete for a championship and bring this trophy back to Boise, Idaho,” Danielson said. “All Saturday our players were texting and calling me saying ‘coach tell us more about these computer rankings’.”

The Broncos take on the Rebels Saturday in Las Vegas for a 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time kickoff.

The Broncos hold the record against the Rebels at 8-3.

UNLV’s last win against Boise State came in 1976.

