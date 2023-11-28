Suspect accused of shooting three Palestinian students at Brown University may have Idaho ties.

Burlington, VT (KMVT/KSVT) — Brown University students held a vigil last night for wounded Palestinian student Hisham Awartani in Vermont.

Three Palestinian students -identified in court documents as Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Aliahmad and Kinnan Abdalhamid, all aged 20- attending college were shot on Saturday night in Burlington, Vermont.

They remained under medical care on Monday with gunshot wounds to the spine, chest and buttocks, respectively, authorities said.

The victims told police they were shot while strolling near the University of Vermont, about a block from the house of Awartani’s grandmother, following an afternoon at a bowling alley, according to a sworn police statement filed in support of the charges.

The man identified as 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton, stands accused of shooting and wounding the three college students pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges on Monday and was ordered by a judge to remain held without bond.

A student with Eaton’s name and a “similar age” attended the University of Idaho on and off from 1998 through 2020, U of I spokesperson Danae Lenz told the Idaho Statesman by email. Lenz said Eaton did not earn a degree.

The Daily Beast reported that the 48-year-old Eaton’s resume stated he attended U of I for a general studies bachelor’s degree and was seven credits short of graduating.

Eaton was focusing on natural resources, according to several national media outlets.

